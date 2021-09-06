Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

