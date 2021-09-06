Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,976 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NICE worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $295.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.83 and its 200-day moving average is $243.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.