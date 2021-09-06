Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,315 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Northwest Natural worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.