Rupee Market Capitalization Hits $66,371.15 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $66,371.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057390 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000627 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

