RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 15.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

