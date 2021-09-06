Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $370,822.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 81.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 93.1% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5,134.04 and approximately $370,822.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00164745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00218479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.54 or 0.07612843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,937.38 or 1.00262879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.61 or 0.00968332 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.