Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,497 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $15,686,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.