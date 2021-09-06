Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACE. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $423,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $4,609,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $1,982,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

