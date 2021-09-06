Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTCWY. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

