Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.83.

TSE KL opened at C$52.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.27. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.52. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,535,760. In the last three months, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

