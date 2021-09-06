Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

TSE:ENGH opened at C$63.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$48.87 and a 52 week high of C$76.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.