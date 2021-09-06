Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.