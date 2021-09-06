Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period.

FID opened at $18.38 on Monday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

