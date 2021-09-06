Royal Bank of Canada Invests $32,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $17,267,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,597,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,835,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

