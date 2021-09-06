Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 438.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atreca were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $6.12 on Monday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.06.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

