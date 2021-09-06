Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £111.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

