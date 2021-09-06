Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 645 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 1,172.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NASDAQ IFFT opened at $50.41 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.