Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,492 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 363.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PACK opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

