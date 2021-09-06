Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 393.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

ROR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 8.99 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 350.19 ($4.58). 1,678,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,596. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.62. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,087 shares of company stock worth $695,923.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

