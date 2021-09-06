Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $641.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 19.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 37.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 45.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

