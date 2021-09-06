Robinson Value Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

WFC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 21,715,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811,943. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

