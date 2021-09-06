Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $275,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 59.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.60. The stock had a trading volume of 549,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

