Robinson Value Management Ltd. Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. 2,419,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

