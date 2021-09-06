RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.