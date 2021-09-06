RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

NYSE:EFX opened at $278.28 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

