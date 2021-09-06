RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

