RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $155.14 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $102.72 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

