RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 103,694 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 83,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

