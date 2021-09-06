RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.