Riskified Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Riskified had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $367,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Riskified’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

RSKD opened at $36.92 on Monday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.