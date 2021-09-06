Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

