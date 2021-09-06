Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,253 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

