Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,223 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of CACI International worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,167 shares of company stock worth $2,655,022. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International stock opened at $256.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

