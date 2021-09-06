Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,459 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.