Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,997 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.