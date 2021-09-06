Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.85 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $151.62 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,891. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.