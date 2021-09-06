Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.45 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Tempur Sealy International worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.