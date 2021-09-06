Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.22 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,746 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

