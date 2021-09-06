Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th.

RXEEY opened at $21.28 on Monday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

