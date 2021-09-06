REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

REVG stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 2.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

