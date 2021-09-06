Ren Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Ren has a market cap of $836.47 million and approximately $70.16 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00803287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

