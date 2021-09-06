Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

