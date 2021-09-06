Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 69.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 62,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $97.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

