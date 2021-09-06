Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 25.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.