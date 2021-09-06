Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHYB opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

