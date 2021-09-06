Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.51 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.06 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.