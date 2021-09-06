Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

