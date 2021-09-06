Refinable (FINE) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $1.02 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00152250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00208190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.26 or 0.07372249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.57 or 1.00037868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.00 or 0.00961114 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

