Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

8/31/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2021 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company's product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. "

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

