Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Ready Capital worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.30 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

